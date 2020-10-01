Advertisement

Northam requests extension on utility shutoff moratorium

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gestures during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol Thursday March 12 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is again asking the State Corporation Commission to extend the moratorium of utility service disconnections.

The current moratorium is set to expire on Oct. 5 after it was extended from September. Northam is now asking the moratorium to be extended through Dec. 1 or a General Assembly reconvened session.

“As I mentioned, this order has had a positive effect in protecting public health throughout the Commonwealth during the COVID-19 pandemic and we thank you for your leadership,” Northam wrote to the SCC.

The General Assembly is still in its special session, so Northam said the request is intended to give lawmakers the time they need to finish the work and address the issue.

On Aug. 18, Northam introduced a budget to the General Assembly he says addressed the moratorium, repayment plan structure and a debt forgiveness program.

“With proposals for utilities and customers included in both the House and Senate’s recently introduced budget proposals, we are optimistic that the General Assembly will address this issue. The intent of this request is to ensure that there are no disconnections between the expiration of the current order and when the budget becomes law,” Northam wrote.

Northam wrote the SCC that the goal is to protect public health and support families facing hardship during this pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

