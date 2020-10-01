Rep. Ben Cline on first presidential debate, ‘viewers lost out’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s 6th district congressman says debate viewers lost out, because both sides were arguing and there wasn’t much exchange of ideas.

“The president pushed back on a number of issues where Joe Biden either refused to answer or was flip flopping like the green new deal,” said representative Ben Cline. “I think the president was right to push, but there was so much talking over each other that the points he was trying to make didn’t get conveyed.”

Cline, a republican who represents a large swath of the Shenandoah Valley, says it was difficult to get a sense of what the candidates bring to the table through all the yelling.

