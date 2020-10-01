Scarecrows in the Park underway in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Scarecrows in the Park is on display at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.

Numerous scarecrows fill the lawn in front of the pool. Staunton Parks and Recreation provided the posts and the hay while participants did the rest, building a variety of scarecrows from happy to sad, even some “famous” scarecrows.

The scarecrows will be up for people to check out through the end of October.

