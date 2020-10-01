Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools announces procedures for COVID-19 notifications

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus.
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools announced procedures on how the school district will notify the community in the event of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The school district made these procedures as they approach the launch of the hybrid learning model on Oct. 12.

On Wednesday, the school district debuted a COVID Data Dashboard on their website that will reflect the number of active cases among students and staff for each school, according to a press release from the district.

When the district is notified of a positive case, a SchoolMessenger call and email will be sent to all parents and staff from the affected school and to the school board.

SCPS says it will coordinate with the Shenandoah County Health Department to identify persons in close contact with the positive case and begin contact tracing.

The district’s Phase 3 Health Plan says that students will be required to wear maks while on the bus, in motion in classrooms and hallways and any time where social distancing is not possible.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

RCPS receives more than a dozen reports of positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Just a little after two weeks since students have returned back to class, Rockingham County Public Schools has had more than a dozen positive COVID-19 cases reported to the division.

Back To School

Two staff members at Harrisonburg High School test positive for COVID-19, school to open Monday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Two Harrisonburg High School staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Back To School

Moorefield High School in Hardy Co. reports COVID-19 case

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Hardy County Schools has confirmed that an individual associated with Moorefield High School and the Moorefield High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Back To School

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools to transition to hybrid model

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools announced in a press release that the school district will transition to a hybrid model.

Latest News

Back To School

Staunton school leaders lock in virtual learning for first semester

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
Staunton School leaders have locked in a virtual-only learning model for the first semester.

Back To School

Grant County school closes as staff test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
A Grant County school will switch to a remote-learning format starting on Tuesday.

Back To School

Grant Co. Schools confirms two COVID-19 cases at Petersburg High School

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Grant County Schools and the Grant County Health Department have confirmed that two individuals associated with Petersburg High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Renovation work completed on John C. Myers Elementary School

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
After a year and a half of work, the renovation on John C. Myers Elementary School in Rockingham County has been completed.

Back To School

County and city schools feeding hundreds of students through free meal program

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
With students back at school, either virtually or physically in the classroom, both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have seen a number of families use their free meals program.

Local

Spotswood Elementary closed due to potential COVID-19 outbreak, one staff member positive

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT
|
By John Hood
On Monday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools made the decision to close Spotswood Elementary School for the next seven days due to a potential COVID-19 outbreak.