Shenandoah Co. Public Schools announces procedures for COVID-19 notifications

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools announced procedures on how the school district will notify the community in the event of a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The school district made these procedures as they approach the launch of the hybrid learning model on Oct. 12.

On Wednesday, the school district debuted a COVID Data Dashboard on their website that will reflect the number of active cases among students and staff for each school, according to a press release from the district.

When the district is notified of a positive case, a SchoolMessenger call and email will be sent to all parents and staff from the affected school and to the school board.

SCPS says it will coordinate with the Shenandoah County Health Department to identify persons in close contact with the positive case and begin contact tracing.

The district’s Phase 3 Health Plan says that students will be required to wear maks while on the bus, in motion in classrooms and hallways and any time where social distancing is not possible.

