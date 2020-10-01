Staunton determined to safely celebrate holidays in downtown

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Staunton Downtown Development Association and businesses are determined to find ways to safely celebrate the holidays in downtown.

This year, Trick-or-Treating fun in downtown is canceled, along with Sparkles & Sweets, and both the Veteran’s Day Parade and the Staunton Christmas Parade.

Staunton Downtown Development Association Director Greg Beam says it’s disappointing, but it’s just not safe.

However, there will be a pumpkin scavenger hunt, selfie stations throughout downtown, an online Halloween costume contest, Santa’s Workshop with Living windows, a winter farmer’s market, and more.

“We’ve all had such a tough year in so many different ways and so having these opportunities and these moments that we can still continue to find ways in which to celebrate that’s crucial right now, probably now more than ever,” Beam said.

The details for planned events are available on the Staunton Downtown Development Association’s website. Beam says he expects more things to be added.

Fall & Holiday Happenings in Downtown Staunton

September 29, 2020 (Staunton, VA) – The Staunton Downtown Development Association (SDDA) has released their upcoming fall and holiday promotions to support downtown Staunton businesses. While we are unable to gather for traditional trick-or-treating downtown, we are excited to offer safe, fun alternatives that allow the community to interact and support local businesses.

“Our goal is to continue to provide experiences and happenings for families, friends, neighbors and the community which are safe alternatives and opportunities for everyone to continue to celebrate the holidays in our beautiful downtown,” said Greg Beam, Executive Director of the SDDA. “We want to show that downtown Staunton is home – for the holidays!”

Please look below for a listing of fall and holiday offerings. Additional information can be found at our website.

Visit Our Events Page

Ongoing Fall OpportunitiesThere are a few opportunities to safely interact with downtown businesses throughout the fall. Below is a list of SDDA-promoted happenings that are available throughout the fall.

Selfie Stations – The SDDA is working with SAW Habitat for Humanity and the Staunton Augusta Art Center to bring selfie stations to different locations throughout downtown. These spots will allow the community to snap a photo as they celebrate fall. Exact placement and timing of these will be announced soon. These stations will be offered through Thanksgiving – and are a perfect spot to come take a photo of your Halloween costume!

Downtown Specials – Many shops, restaurants and service-based businesses are offering fall promotions and specials. As we learn about these offerings, we will add them to the calendar.

Halloween Week: 10/25 - 10/31This year, the SDDA will be promoting week-long specials and small events in lieu of a one-time mass gathering, such as a traditional downtown trick-or-treat. Here are the events we have scheduled throughout the week, October 25 – October 31:

Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt – Participating downtown businesses will be hiding pumpkins in their store windows. Individuals will have the opportunity to count the number of pumpkins they see and submit their guess to win a prize.

Themed, Strolling Characters – Medieval Fantasies Company will be coordinating costumed individuals that will stroll around downtown on Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st. All characters will be family friendly.

Online Costume Contest – The City of Staunton’s Parks and Recreation Department will be offering an online costume contest. More information is linked on our webpage.

November + December Holiday PromotionsThis year, the SDDA willing be sponsoring holiday-themed events spread throughout November and December. Since there will be no Sparkles and Sweets or Christmas Parade through downtown this year, the SDDA is working with the City and other stakeholders to offer alternate events and offerings. Here is a list of what we have planned thus far:

Veterans Day (Nov. 11th) - The Rotary Club of Staunton has decided to step away from the Veterans Day Parade this year due to safety concerns. The SDDA will be promoting any Veterans Day-related happenings or sales occurring downtown. We will also be highlighting our Veteran-owned businesses.

Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28th) - Small Business Saturday will take place on Saturday, November 28th this year. The SDDA is awaiting additional information from American Express and will update our plans accordingly.

Santa’s Workshop + Living Windows - The SDDA will be staging and promoting “living windows” where actors will portray a scene from Santa’s workshop in the empty windows at 110 W. Beverley Street on December 5, 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. As long as the state and local guidelines allow, we will be offering socially distant photos with Santa at these locations. This is subject to change based on best practices from the state and federal governments.

Winter Market - The Staunton Farmers Market will be offering an outdoor winter’s market on December 5, 12 and 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vendor list to come.

