Advertisement

Three months until hands-free law enforced statewide

In exactly three months, drivers in Virginia could face stiff fines for holding their phones while behind the wheel.
In exactly three months, drivers in Virginia could face stiff fines for holding their phones while behind the wheel.(WVLT)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In exactly three months, drivers in Virginia could face stiff fines for holding their phones while behind the wheel.

On Jan. 1, 2021, the hands-free law will go into effect statewide. This law, HB874/SB160, allows drivers to be fined for holding a handheld personal communications device while driving.

“Focused drivers save lives,” said Martha Meade, AAA Manager of Public and Government Affairs. “There is no text message worth reading or sending when injuring or killing someone is the potential cost.”

In 2019, Virginia saw 120 deaths in 23,246 distracted driving crashes according to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

“Taking your eyes off the road for two seconds doubles your risk for a crash,” said AAA spokesman Morgan Dean. “Let’s be honest, most people are looking at the phone or that distraction for more than two seconds.”

Kicking off National Distracted Driving Awareness month, AAA is renewing its push about this hands free law which will be enforced statewide come January 1. However, the law technically went into effect July 1 of this year.

“This is the six-month period, so some people get used to the idea of enforcement for this,” Dean said.

In December, the Richmond City Council passed its own hands-free law, which went into effect in June.

Richmond City Council bans using a cellphone while driving ]

Since July, one ticket has been written, but an RPD spokeswoman said many warnings have been issued.

“The approach in these first few months has been more focused on education, instead of enforcement,” she added.

However, for some drivers that point still is not getting across.

“I think we all have the examples of when we’re on the roads,” Dean said. “We see a car start to weave back and forth, you’re very concerned and when you go to pass that vehicle to make sure everything is okay, what do you see? It is somebody picking that phone up, they’re trying to do something with it, looking back and forth. We do not want to see that on the roadway.”

Under this law, if you are caught holding your cell phone, you could face a stiff fine.

“$125 fine for the first offense and it’s $250 for every offense after that,” Dean said.

However, advocates said, this hands-free law is not a concrete solution.

“Hands-free is not risk free,” Dean added. “Anytime you are doing anything, be it holding a phone or having a conversation even if the phone is not in front of you, your mind is not focus on what’s in front of you.”

While nationally more than 20% of distracted driving cases deal with phones, there are other factors drivers should be concerned about.

“Anything that diverts attention from driving – eating and drinking, adjusting the navigation, or picking your next podcast, talking to other passengers, or talking or texting on the phone—can result in a fatal injury,” said a AAA news released.

Here are some tips AAA recommends to avoid distractions while driving:

  • Prepare for your driveSet vehicle systems like GPS, seats, mirrors, climate controls and sound systems before hitting the road. Decide on your route and check traffic conditions ahead of time. And please, finish dressing and personal grooming at home – before you get on the road.
  • Don’t Drive Intoxicated. Don’t Drive Intexticated. The consequences of alcohol-impaired driving and texting while driving could be the same: Put aside electronic distractions and never use text messaging, email, video games or internet functions, including those built into the vehicle, while driving. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features.
  • Stay focused. Do not let anything divert your attention. Be sure to actively scan the road, use your mirrors, and watch out for pedestrians and cyclists. If you have passengers, enlist their help as a “designated texter.” Ask them to answer your calls, respond to texts and program the navigation.

Again, the hands-free law will go into effect statewide on Jan. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cemetery dedicated at Rockingham Park

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Harwell
“We felt like out of respect for those families that it would be proper to keep the remains on site if we could. Where they were in that farm area, you wouldn’t have noticed it except for the couple tombstones against the fence row,” said Stephen King, Rockingham County administrator.

Local

Adoption process adapts during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Shenandoah Valley Social Services has adapted to the pandemic by virtually connecting children to prospective foster and adoptive parents.

Local

Business as usual at SHD as major airlines around the country furlough employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
SHD does not expect immediate impact from expiration of Payroll Support Program.

News

HCPS to deliver reopening plan next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Harrisonburg City Public Schools will be delivering some critical information in their next school board meeting next Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Cracked Pillar faces mask complaints

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
The Cracked Pillar in Bridgewater is celebrating Oktoberfest in a new, socially distanced way, following CDC guidelines. But there have been some unhappy customers.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Shooting investigation in Rockingham County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson of Rockingham County has provided an update on Wednesday night’s shooting incident in Rockingham County, which involved three parties in an alleged domestic dispute that turned violent. According to Hutcheson, the incident occurred on the 8000 block of Union Springs Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Hutcheson says that Aldine William Dove, 41, of Harrisonburg shot his girlfriend one time after a dispute between the two inside her mother’s house. His girlfriend, Ashly Daniels, 37, of Clover Hill fled on foot to the next-door neighbor’s house and went inside. Daniels' mother, Juanita Huntley, 61, of Clover Hill, who was still inside her house, realized what happened and found Dove outside her house and unarmed. Dove attempted to flee the scene on foot in the opposite direction, and Huntley shot him once in the back. Hutcheson says that Dove was transported to RMH, and then flown to UVA with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the single bullet wound to his upper back area. He remains there at this time and has been charged with possession of firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Daniels was transported to RMH with a single bullet wound to her upper right shoulder and has since been released after being treated. Huntley has been charged with one count of malicious wounding and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

News

Two dogs attacked by bear in Harrisonburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police officers spent three hours on Wednesday looking for a bear after it reportedly attacked two dogs in Harrisonburg. The bear was not located. According to a spokesman with the Harrisonburg Police Department, it happened in the area of the 100 block of Diamond Court. Police said the dogs are being treated for the injuries. HPD said the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources was notified. Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks said in case of an emergency, call 911. Otherwise, those with questions about how to respond to a bear sighting should contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’s Wildlife Conflict Help Line at 1-855-571-9003. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Local

Wildlife officials urge caution as bear sightings continue in Harrisonburg neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
After several dogs were reported to be beaten up by a bear in a neighborhood in Harrisonburg, wildlife officials are asking residents to urge caution.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago