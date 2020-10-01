Two dogs attacked by bear in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police officers spent three hours on Wednesday looking for a bear after it reportedly attacked two dogs in Harrisonburg. The bear was not located.

According to a spokesman with the Harrisonburg Police Department, it happened in the area of the 100 block of Diamond Court.

Police said the dogs are being treated for the injuries.

HPD said the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources was notified.

Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks said in case of an emergency, call 911. Otherwise, those with questions about how to respond to a bear sighting should contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’s Wildlife Conflict Help Line at 1-855-571-9003.

This is a developing story.

