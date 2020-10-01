UVA to meet No. 1 Clemson Saturday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The University of Virginia football team is preparing to meet the nation’s No. 1 team Saturday night.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to play at top-ranked Clemson Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

“I certainly acknowledge Clemson and who we are playing,” said UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall. “They are very skilled and really good.”

Clemson is led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is projected by some experts to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Through two games in 2020, he has 519 passing yards and six total touchdowns. The Tigers are 2-0 overall with wins over Wake Forest (37-13) and The Citadel (49-0). Despite the challenge of facing one of the best teams in the country, Mendenhall says he’s focused more on the Cavaliers than preparing for Clemson.

“They are one of the best teams in college football and now that I have said that it just really goes back to putting our plans in place, doing the best we can to execute the things we think will work, highlighting our personnel and really after the initial planning, I don’t really acknowledge the opponents," said Mendenhall. “I just try to give our team every chance to have success.”

UVA is coming off a season-opening win over Duke in which the Cavaliers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 38-20 victory.

