Virginia State Police investigate a hit and run in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a hit and run that happened Monday around 4:30 p.m. on Tinkling Spring Road in Stuarts Draft.

Joyce Cave said she was with her daughter, who was driving their Toyota RAV 4. They were waiting to turn left onto Highland Drive when a GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck with a small white box trailer rammed into the back of them and drove off.

Cave said her daughter saw the truck coming in the rear-view mirror and braced, but Cave was not ready for the impact, saying it was terrifying.

“My daughter has had trouble sleeping. She’s thinking about the accident, she’s processing what happened. When it first happened, my feet and my hands went numb,” Cave said.

Cave’s car, which she said was paid for, is a total loss and was towed away Thursday morning.

She said now, she’s going to have to take out a loan to get a new car.

“I hope they are okay... I don’t have any malice or bad feelings toward the person, but I do want them to step forward and be responsible or what they’ve done. I need to get another car,” Cave said.

Cave said she’s very thankful that her employer has given her time off to rest, and she’s thankful for the support she’s received from the community and law enforcement who have been checking in on her and helping to spread the word.

“I’ve been absolutely overwhelmed with the support from our community, from law enforcement, from Facebook friends and people I’ve never even met on Facebook who have really stood beside me,” Cave said. "I’m just so very blessed.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Trooper J. S. Martin of the Virginia State Police 3rd Division by calling 434-352-7128.

(Augusta County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

