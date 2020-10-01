Advertisement

Virginia State Police launch freedom of information website

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have launched a website designed to help the public submit and track Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests related to VSP.

The web-based public records portal can be used by the public to submit FOIA requests. The system also is available to attorneys to upload subpoena duces tecums and discovery requests.

“Within the first nine months of 2020, our Office of Legal Affairs has received, processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA requests for Virginia State Police records,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Public record, subpoena and discovery requests have been steadily increasing in recent years. This new online records management system will not only be of great benefit to requesters, but also streamlines the FOIA process within our statewide agency and helps the Department to more efficiently process and respond to requests.”

The way the site is designed, according to state police, a person just has to complete a simple form to submit a FOIA request. The site features a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page to help requesters understand their FOIA rights, how to submit a request, costs, contacts, list of FOIA exemptions as granted by the Code of Virginia, and a link to the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council.

The site is not for use to request a criminal history background check. Such requests are still to be submitted via the Virginia State Police website here.

