Advertisement

Wildlife officials urge caution as bear sightings continue in Harrisonburg neighborhood

Bear caught on neighbors house camera off of Diamond Ct. Thursday afternoon.
Bear caught on neighbors house camera off of Diamond Ct. Thursday afternoon.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After several dogs were reported to be beaten up by a bear in a neighborhood in Harrisonburg, wildlife officials are asking residents to urge caution.

David Knocka with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said he’s received three reports from dog owners in the Diamon Ct. area who have had their dogs injured by a Black Bear.

He said he is uncertain if there are multiple bears or several cubs and a mother bear.

Jane Pirooz lives on Peal Lane and said her toy poodle was attacked by a bear in her backyard Wednesday afternoon. She said she and her dog were outside when she went inside for less than a minute.

She said the next thing she heard was her dog yelping, and ran outside to save him. Pirooz said the bear was around 4 feet tall on all fours.

She said she ran out to pick up her dog, and had to visit a veterinarian.

Tiffany Hinkle, who lives on Diamon Ct., said her dog was outside in her backyard when she heard her dog yelping. She ran outside to see her dog bleeding, and also took it to Anicira Veterinary Clinic in Harrisonburg.

Hinkle said her dog is doing better and was able to pick up her four-legged friend on Thursday. Unfortunately, Pirooz’s dog is still being treated for its injuries as of Thursday night.

Knocka said black bears are common in many parts of the Commonwealth, including the city of Harrisonburg. He said these bears are not looking to harm humans or other animals, but are looking for food.

“They’re trying to fatten up for wintertime. That’s their natural system at work, and so they’re looking for any of those free foods that can be associated with our houses, and that brings them close to us,” Kocka said.

He said it is also common for bears to attack dogs because they naturally do not like dogs. The district biologist said because bears are naturally scavenging for food, they do not remove bears from their surroundings.

“We don’t go out there and remove those bears, those bears are just doing what they’re doing," Kocka said. "They’re protecting themselves from a potential threat, that threat being a dog.”

Kocka does recommend residents empty bird feeders, bring trash inside and not to leave food outside.

He also reminds residents to keep any animal on a leash while walking outside.

HPD has responded to a few black bear calls in the past week. Black bears tend to avoid people but are very attracted to...

Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

HCPS to deliver reopening plan next week

Updated: moments ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Harrisonburg City Public Schools will be delivering some critical information in their next school board meeting next Tuesday.

News

Cracked Pillar faces mask complaints

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
The Cracked Pillar in Bridgewater is celebrating Oktoberfest in a new, socially distanced way, following CDC guidelines. But there have been some unhappy customers.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Shooting investigation in Rockingham County

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson of Rockingham County has provided an update on Wednesday night’s shooting incident in Rockingham County, which involved three parties in an alleged domestic dispute that turned violent. According to Hutcheson, the incident occurred on the 8000 block of Union Springs Road at approximately 6:30 p.m. Hutcheson says that Aldine William Dove, 41, of Harrisonburg shot his girlfriend one time after a dispute between the two inside her mother’s house. His girlfriend, Ashly Daniels, 37, of Clover Hill fled on foot to the next-door neighbor’s house and went inside. Daniels' mother, Juanita Huntley, 61, of Clover Hill, who was still inside her house, realized what happened and found Dove outside her house and unarmed. Dove attempted to flee the scene on foot in the opposite direction, and Huntley shot him once in the back. Hutcheson says that Dove was transported to RMH, and then flown to UVA with serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the single bullet wound to his upper back area. He remains there at this time and has been charged with possession of firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Daniels was transported to RMH with a single bullet wound to her upper right shoulder and has since been released after being treated. Huntley has been charged with one count of malicious wounding and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

News

Two dogs attacked by bear in Harrisonburg

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Police officers spent three hours on Wednesday looking for a bear after it reportedly attacked two dogs in Harrisonburg. The bear was not located. According to a spokesman with the Harrisonburg Police Department, it happened in the area of the 100 block of Diamond Court. Police said the dogs are being treated for the injuries. HPD said the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources was notified. Harrisonburg city spokesman Michael Parks said in case of an emergency, call 911. Otherwise, those with questions about how to respond to a bear sighting should contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’s Wildlife Conflict Help Line at 1-855-571-9003. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Harrisonburg man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom and Chelsea Church
A Harrisonburg man was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.

Weather

Fall foliage update: October 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's a look at where to check out the best fall color within the next week.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Nina Strauss

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Nina Strauss, 25, is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for property damage, assault and failing to appear in court.

State

Kaine urges colleagues to pass Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine delivered a speech to the Senate on Thursday about the idea of passing the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act.