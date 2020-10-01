Wildlife officials urge caution as bear sightings continue in Harrisonburg neighborhood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After several dogs were reported to be beaten up by a bear in a neighborhood in Harrisonburg, wildlife officials are asking residents to urge caution.

David Knocka with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said he’s received three reports from dog owners in the Diamon Ct. area who have had their dogs injured by a Black Bear.

He said he is uncertain if there are multiple bears or several cubs and a mother bear.

Jane Pirooz lives on Peal Lane and said her toy poodle was attacked by a bear in her backyard Wednesday afternoon. She said she and her dog were outside when she went inside for less than a minute.

She said the next thing she heard was her dog yelping, and ran outside to save him. Pirooz said the bear was around 4 feet tall on all fours.

She said she ran out to pick up her dog, and had to visit a veterinarian.

Tiffany Hinkle, who lives on Diamon Ct., said her dog was outside in her backyard when she heard her dog yelping. She ran outside to see her dog bleeding, and also took it to Anicira Veterinary Clinic in Harrisonburg.

Hinkle said her dog is doing better and was able to pick up her four-legged friend on Thursday. Unfortunately, Pirooz’s dog is still being treated for its injuries as of Thursday night.

Knocka said black bears are common in many parts of the Commonwealth, including the city of Harrisonburg. He said these bears are not looking to harm humans or other animals, but are looking for food.

“They’re trying to fatten up for wintertime. That’s their natural system at work, and so they’re looking for any of those free foods that can be associated with our houses, and that brings them close to us,” Kocka said.

He said it is also common for bears to attack dogs because they naturally do not like dogs. The district biologist said because bears are naturally scavenging for food, they do not remove bears from their surroundings.

“We don’t go out there and remove those bears, those bears are just doing what they’re doing," Kocka said. "They’re protecting themselves from a potential threat, that threat being a dog.”

Kocka does recommend residents empty bird feeders, bring trash inside and not to leave food outside.

He also reminds residents to keep any animal on a leash while walking outside.

HPD has responded to a few black bear calls in the past week. Black bears tend to avoid people but are very attracted to... Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.