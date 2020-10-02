1on1: Grants to protect Valley battlefields

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than $600,000 in state matching grants are coming to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation to help protect land associated with the Battle of Fisher’s Hill, the Battle of Cedar Creek, and the Battle of Port Republic. We hear from Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

For more information, click here: https://www.dhr.virginia.gov/news/dhr-announces-2020-virginia-battlefield-preservation-grants-to-protect-610-acres/#more-31369

