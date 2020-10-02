Advertisement

1on1: Grants to protect Valley battlefields

By Bob Corso
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than $600,000 in state matching grants are coming to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation to help protect land associated with the Battle of Fisher’s Hill, the Battle of Cedar Creek, and the Battle of Port Republic. We hear from Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

For more information, click here:  https://www.dhr.virginia.gov/news/dhr-announces-2020-virginia-battlefield-preservation-grants-to-protect-610-acres/#more-31369

Augusta County School Board hears instructional update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Augusta County School Board leaders got an update on how the school year is going so far. One of the major struggles in the classroom has been time management for teachers as they juggle teaching, cleaning, and planning. Broadband access and maintaining communication with both hybrid and distance learners. Tina Kiracofe, the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Technology at ACPS, shared success submitted by teachers themselves. Some include strong collaboration among staff and even getting more students back in the classroom. Kiracofe said some students have already transitioned from a 100 percent distance learning model to some in-person instruction. Wearing masks may have has some students quiet at first but after a few weeks, Kiracofe said they’re becoming more talkative in the classroom. For those students not succeeding, she said teachers and staff are reaching out. “We actually have some administrative teams that are doing home visits," Kiracofe said in the school board meeting. "We’re looking at all possibilities for reaching out and developing those relationships with students and families to get [students] back to work.” The division is bringing in some students who are struggling in the classroom more frequently, some four days a week when social distancing can be maintained. As far as addressing broadband goes, Kiracofe said more than 50 WiFi hotspots have been added recently and the division is looking to set up a tech support hotline for families to get immediate technical assistance.

Staunton’s West End is getting some attention

Updated: 2 hours ago
What some describe as a neglected part of Staunton is getting some attention. Thursday night, more than 50 masked people attended a socially-distanced public meeting at the Gypsy Hill Park Gym to learn more about a plan to revitalize Staunton’s West End. The city sees this part of town as an opportunity and a priority, according to Lori Kroll with the engineering firm Draper Aden Associates. They’re providing their services to help improve the West End. That includes applying for an EPA Brownfields grant for $300,000. If awarded that money would help kick things off, according to Kroll. The meeting ended with a question, ‘what do the people who live and work in the West End want it to look like?’ “We’d like to see some good things happen - commercial redevelopment, some community space, some better ideas of things that can happen to really make the community thrive again as it once did,” Kroll said. The next meeting is expected to happen early next year. The Staunton Economic Development Director said he would look into the possibility of making the meeting available to people at home as well as those who attended in person.

Pedestrian hit, killed along Route 11 in Rockingham County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia State Police confirm that a man was struck and killed on Thursday night when he was attempting to cross over Route 11 in Rockingham County. Troopers say the incident happened after 10:00 p.m. along the 3600 block of North Valley Pike. State police tell us the man was trying to cross the road in front of the Economy Inn when he hit and killed by a pick-up truck. Troopers believe the man killed was in his 70s but he has not yet been publicly identified. This is an active investigation. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Here is a look at your overnight forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Wanted: Nina Strauss

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nina Strauss, 25, is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for property damage, assault and failing to appear in court. She is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department. If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

"Dukes Unite" fundraising campaign begins

Updated: 5 hours ago
No CAA title game in spring of 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
