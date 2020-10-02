Augusta County School Board hears instructional update

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County School Board leaders got an update on how the school year is going so far.

One of the major struggles in the classroom has been time management for teachers as they juggle teaching, cleaning, and planning.

Broadband access and maintaining communication with both hybrid and distance learners.

Tina Kiracofe, the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Technology at ACPS, shared success submitted by teachers themselves.

Some include strong collaboration among staff and even getting more students back in the classroom. Kiracofe said some students have already transitioned from a 100 percent distance learning model to some in-person instruction.

Wearing masks may have has some students quiet at first but after a few weeks, Kiracofe said they’re becoming more talkative in the classroom.

For those students not succeeding, she said teachers and staff are reaching out.

“We actually have some administrative teams that are doing home visits," Kiracofe said in the school board meeting. "We’re looking at all possibilities for reaching out and developing those relationships with students and families to get [students] back to work.”

The division is bringing in some students who are struggling in the classroom more frequently, some four days a week when social distancing can be maintained.

As far as addressing broadband goes, Kiracofe said more than 50 WiFi hotspots have been added recently and the division is looking to set up a tech support hotline for families to get immediate technical assistance.

