Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing has steady participation throughout the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Drive-through COVID-19 testing sites are still a common occurrence in our area.

Laura Lee Wight, Acting Population Health Community Coordinator for the Central Shenandoah Health District, said these testing sites are at locations where increased access to testing is most helpful. She said the current testing strategy is to only test those who are symptomatic or were in contact with the virus.

“We’re actually able to now consistently provide weekly and free COVID-19 testing throughout our entire health district,” Wight said.

Wight said there has been steady participation in these events and they will continue as long as there is a need.

There are weekly updates for site locations on the Central Shenandoah Health District Facebook page.

