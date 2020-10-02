First Alert Forecast: Crisp fall weekend ahead

(WHSV) - A cooler but very pleasant fall weekend ahead. Next chance of rain is late day Sunday. Stay tuned for timing adjustments.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy at times this afternoon, then clearing toward sunset. Highs have been in the low to mid 60s today. With cooler air filtering in, temperatures will cool a few degrees for the rest of the afternoon.

Cooling quickly for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s as skies clear out. Cold overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations especially in lower valleys. Some of the mountain locations in West Virginia will get down to freezing, generally at elevations above 3,500′. If the Valley were to see any frost it would be in low spots at the base of the mountains or ridges. Very patchy.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. A cool but pleasant fall day. Lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia, low 40s for the Valley. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia Allegheny mountains in lower valleys again.

Cooler air moves in for the weekend from Canada. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Turning cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side but pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers start to move in after sunset. Scattered showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A cold front will cross Sunday night, a few showers can't be ruled out after sunset. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy early and then turning sunny. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A beautiful afternoon. Lows in the low 50s.

