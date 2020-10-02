Advertisement

Hauntings with Hood: Miller Kite House Museum

Breeden stands with her other members of Lunar Paranormal Donald Molnar and Suzette Bodnar who help with investigations.
Breeden stands with her other members of Lunar Paranormal Donald Molnar and Suzette Bodnar who help with investigations.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elkton, Va. (WHSV) — The Miller Kite House Museum in Elkton served as part of the headquarters for General Stonewall Jackson as he began to plan the Shenandoah Valley Campaign.

You can visit the museum on the weekends during the warmer months throughout the year, check out exhibits and possibly encounter some soldiers whose spirits still live inside the museum.

Cherie Breeden serves as the director for the Miller Kite Museum, but is also a part of Lunar Paranormal Virginia, a group of paranormal investigators.

Through experiments and testing, Breeden said they have found two spirits who make their presence well known very often in the museum.

The first spirit is a general who can be found on the second floor of the museum, who they believe may be the ghost of General Stonewall Jackson. The second is a spirit Breeden calls a prankster, because he likes to mess with the team’s equipment.

“There’s the spirit of William Edwin Kite, who was a soldier during the civil war, and his uniform is upfront in the museum in a showcase and he’s one of the most frequent spirits we encounter at the museum,” Breeden said.

Breeden said often times they can hear footsteps pacing in the room near a pair of Kite’s old boots. Kite is also a talkative spirit, as the team of paranormal investigators can ask the spirit questions through a spirit box.

The device the team uses is an old Radio Shack radio modified to pick up frequencies, allowing voices, possibly from the other side, to project through the white noise.

Through tests and experiments the team does frequently throughout the year, Breeden said they can learn more about the history and the spirits.

When WHSV spent time with the paranormal investigators and the spirit box, we were able to ask Kite if he could say goodbye. The box appeared to have said “yes” back.

Lunar Paranormal hosts guests on some nights they do their paranormal testing as a part of their spirit fundraisers. Money from these events are used to continue keeping the museum in its 1800s look condition and help local animal shelters.

The group will be doing an event at the museum on Oct. 9 and at Swananoah Palace later this month. For more information on how to take part, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

What Halloween look like in Greater Augusta this year

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The CDC says trick or treating is high risk. How will you celebrate the spooky holiday?

News

Home preparations to make for the winter

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
October brings out scary things with Halloween but high electric bills are scary as well!

News

Smith Creek Watershed Partnership celebrates 10th anniversary

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Today was the 10th anniversary of the start of a water conservation project that benefits everyone from the Valley all the way to the Chesapeake Bay.

News

JMU Students move back in

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
JMU students are moving back on campus this weekend for in-person classes returning on October 5.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 15 - Jake Phillips

Updated: 1 hour ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 15 - Jake Phillips

Local

Shenandoah County murder suspect case continued

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Murder suspect case continued to later this year for a mental evaluation.

News

Open Doors to reopen shelter starting Oct. 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Open Doors will reopen its emergency shelter on Monday, Oct. 5 ahead of its regular shelter months.

Local

Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park eyes safety measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Staunton is addressing an issue that’s not new to Gypsy Hill Park, but even more noticeable since the pandemic: pedestrian safety.

State

State leaders react to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
After President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, leaders in the commonwealth released statements showing their support and well wishes.

Local

Virginia State Police report fatal crash on US-340 in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
VDOT reports that a traffic crash on US-340 in Rockingham County near Berrytown Road can cause some motorists delays.