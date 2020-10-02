Advertisement

Home preparations to make for the winter

Colder weather will be here sooner rather than later. It's important that your house has efficient heating to lower heating bills.
Colder weather will be here sooner rather than later. It's important that your house has efficient heating to lower heating bills.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) — October brings out scary things with Halloween, but high electric bills are scary as well!

As we get closer to the colder weather, experts say it’s a good time to make sure your home is prepared to keep heating bills low.

Blue Mountain Plumbing, Heating and Cooling said there are several steps a homeowner can take to have efficient heating. This includes a clean air filter so that more air flows into the home and re-sealing windows if you notice a draft.

“The best thing to do is get service maintenance done to make sure everything is functioning the way it should, working safely and efficiently,” said Jonathan Dameron, lead service technician at Blue Mountain Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

Dameron also said insulating attic space and water pipes can help along with making sure chimneys are swept and inspected.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

What Halloween look like in Greater Augusta this year

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The CDC says trick or treating is high risk. How will you celebrate the spooky holiday?

Local

Hauntings with Hood: Miller Kite House Museum

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
The Miller Kite House Museum in Elkton served as part of the headquarters for General Stonewall Jackson as he began to plan the Shenandoah Valley Campaign.

News

Smith Creek Watershed Partnership celebrates 10th anniversary

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Today was the 10th anniversary of the start of a water conservation project that benefits everyone from the Valley all the way to the Chesapeake Bay.

News

JMU Students move back in

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
JMU students are moving back on campus this weekend for in-person classes returning on October 5.

Latest News

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 15 - Jake Phillips

Updated: 1 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 15 - Jake Phillips

Local

Shenandoah County murder suspect case continued

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Murder suspect case continued to later this year for a mental evaluation.

News

Open Doors to reopen shelter starting Oct. 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Open Doors will reopen its emergency shelter on Monday, Oct. 5 ahead of its regular shelter months.

Local

Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park eyes safety measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Staunton is addressing an issue that’s not new to Gypsy Hill Park, but even more noticeable since the pandemic: pedestrian safety.

State

State leaders react to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
After President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, leaders in the commonwealth released statements showing their support and well wishes.

Local

Virginia State Police report fatal crash on US-340 in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
VDOT reports that a traffic crash on US-340 in Rockingham County near Berrytown Road can cause some motorists delays.