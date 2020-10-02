Home preparations to make for the winter

(WHSV) — October brings out scary things with Halloween, but high electric bills are scary as well!

As we get closer to the colder weather, experts say it’s a good time to make sure your home is prepared to keep heating bills low.

Blue Mountain Plumbing, Heating and Cooling said there are several steps a homeowner can take to have efficient heating. This includes a clean air filter so that more air flows into the home and re-sealing windows if you notice a draft.

“The best thing to do is get service maintenance done to make sure everything is functioning the way it should, working safely and efficiently,” said Jonathan Dameron, lead service technician at Blue Mountain Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

Dameron also said insulating attic space and water pipes can help along with making sure chimneys are swept and inspected.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.