JMU Students move back in

JMU students move back on campus before in-person classes return on October 5th.
JMU students move back on campus before in-person classes return on October 5th.(whsv)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — JMU students are moving back on campus this weekend for in-person classes returning on October 5.

There are more than 5,500 active on-campus contracts, and 3,500 of those students are returning to live on campus. The university says between August 28 and September 28, around 400 students withdrew or deferred.

The university says the majority of the virus spread has occurred at on and off-campus social gatherings.

Since there will be additional surveillance and testing, they hope to stop the spread. The new plan includes more testing, more beds for quarantine and isolation, longer hours at the dining halls and more usage of the LiveSafe app.

University Spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass says they also have the ability to quarantine more than 1,000 students.

