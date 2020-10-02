Open Doors to reopen shelter starting Oct. 5

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After hosting an emergency shelter on JMU’s campus for more than two months after its regular season, Open Doors will reopen their shelter early this year starting Monday.

Joel Ballew, executive director of Open Doors, said the thermal shelter normally only runs during the winter months to provide a safe space for the homeless in Harrisonburg.

After spending weeks at JMU’s Godwin Hall, Ballew said knew they needed to get their shelter back up and running as soon as possible.

“Given both the pandemic and the need our goal was to begin to operate our shelter season as soon as we were able and then to lead on into the winter months with the thermal shelter,” Ballew said.

For the month of October, the shelter will be running out of Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center in Keezletown. All guests will be screened daily by Healthcare for the Homeless Suitcase Clinic and transportation will be provided to the shelter.

Transportation will be provided by the city starting at 5:30 p.m. each night at Asbury Methodist Church. Transportation from the shelter to Downtown Harrisonburg will leave every day at 7 a.m.

The shelter will be limited to 30 guests until Oct. 13, when regular capacity will resume at 40.

Last week, Harrisonburg City Council approved an emergency ordinance to allow the organization to set up a shelter at First Church of the Brethren. That does not mean the organization will, but its a location Ballew said they’re looking into.

He said as of right now, they’re looking at multiple locations for the month of November.

“Given the nature of the pandemic, we’re figuring some things out as we go because that’s the way it seems to be working this year,” Ballew said. "So we’ll be working on lining up our next location in the coming weeks.

Through CARES Act funding from the city and the location’s willingness to help, Ballew said it really has been a team effort. Old partitions found in most office cubicles were even donated to allow social distancing between each bed a guest may lay in.

“We’re grateful for the support, the care, and the concern that the Harrisonburg -- Rockingham County has shown,” Ballew said. “We’re grateful for all the support and help that we receive from our community.”

