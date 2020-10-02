Pedestrian hit, killed along Route 11 in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirm that a man was struck and killed on Thursday night when he was attempting to cross over Route 11 in Rockingham County.

Troopers say the incident happened after 10:00 p.m. along the 3600 block of North Valley Pike.

State police tell us the man was trying to cross the road in front of the Economy Inn when he hit and killed by a pick-up truck.

Troopers believe the man killed was in his 70s but he has not yet been publicly identified.

This is an active investigation.

