Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Sen. Mike Lee has the novel coronavirus.

The Utah Republican posted on Twitter that he took a test Thursday and got a positive result back Friday morning.

Lee attended the Supreme Court nominee announcement Saturday.

On Tuesday, he met with President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

According to a White House spokesperson, Coney Barrett is tested daily for COVID-19.

She tested negative Friday morning.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump said they had tested positive for the virus as well.

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

