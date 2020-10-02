Advertisement

Shenandoah County murder suspect case continued

Little is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Friday, 44-year-old Larry Johnson Little Jr. appeared in Shenandoah Circuit Court via video for charges related to the killing of 42-year-old Melanie Rose Little in Oct. of 2019.

Larry Johnson Little Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in a felony for allegedly killing Melanie Rose Little after she was found dead at a home in Bayse. Friday morning, Larry Johnson Little Jr.’s attorney made a motion for a mental health assessment for Larry.

According to court documents in March of 2019, Larry Johnson Little Jr. was hospitalized at the Winchester Medical Center following a suicide attempt. At the time of the crime, he was also actively engaged in counseling for his mental and emotional issues.

The judge agreed to the motion of allowing Dr. April Szilagy of Winchester to perform the evaluation.

Larry Johnson Little Jr.’s case and results will be heard at his next court hearing on Dec. 4 at 9 a.m.

