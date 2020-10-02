Smith Creek Watershed Partnership celebrates 10th anniversary

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Today was the 10th anniversary of the start of a water conservation project that benefits everyone from the Valley all the way to the Chesapeake Bay.

The Smith Creek Watershed Partnership includes the participation of local farmers to keep the water clean. Farmers agreed to prevent cattle from wandering into streams by building fences near streamlines and creating a grass buffer to soak up runoff nutrients and soil. This helps the farmers in return by preserving good nutrients and soil for crops and providing fresh water to cattle which makes them healthier.

“The Smith Creek Showcase Watershed project was created as a model along with two other watersheds in the Chesapeake drainage to highlight how partners can work together to get conservation on the ground to ultimately improve water and soil quality,” said Cory Guilliams, district conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service that covers Rockingham County.

“We’re talking about conservational practices that farmers and landowners are putting on their land but it has a benefit to them and it also has a benefit to the community as a whole because we are improving the water quality in the streams and we all need clean water,” said Guilliams.

The Smith Creek Watershed runs along I-81 just north of Harrisonburg to Mount Jackson.

