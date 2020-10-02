State leaders react to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, leaders in the commonwealth released statements showing their support and well wishes.

Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement:

Pam and I are sending our best wishes to the President and First Lady, and to the more than 46,000 Americans—and 450 Virginians—also diagnosed with #COVID19 yesterday.



This virus is very real and very serious. Let’s continue to take care of each other by doing the right things. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 2, 2020

Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax released the following statement:

Our thoughts and best wishes to the President and First Lady for a speedy recovery.



As the facts show, #COVID19 is a very serious virus that can reach anyone and has already impacted us all.



Let’s keep wearing masks and taking other steps to defeat this pandemic together. — Justin Fairfax (@LGJustinFairfax) October 2, 2020

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement:

I wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. Having had COVID-19, let me stress: all need to take this seriously. Please follow CDC guidelines of mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) October 2, 2020

U.S. Senator Mark Warner released the following statement:

Wishing the President and the First Lady a speedy recovery from COVID-19. This is another reminder to us all to take this virus seriously. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 2, 2020

