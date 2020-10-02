Advertisement

Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park eyes safety measures

Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton
Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton(NBC29)
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is addressing an issue that’s not new to Gypsy Hill Park, but even more noticeable since the coronavirus pandemic: pedestrian safety.

About 700 cars drive the 1.3-mile loop through the park every day, according to Staunton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle.

Tuttle says even more people are walking and biking the loop during the pandemic.

Now, there’s a plan to add markings painted on the pavement at pinch points in the park, as well as more signs telling people to walk facing traffic and bike with traffic. An educational campaign through social media platforms is also in the works.

“The ultimate goal is just to make the park safe. That’s it,” Tuttle said. “We’re not taking anything away, it’s just to make it safer and try to educate people to be alert when they’re in the park.”

Tuttle says park-goers will start to see some of these low-cost measures implemented over the coming months.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah County murder suspect case continued

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Murder suspect case continued to later this year for a mental evaluation.

News

Open Doors to reopen shelter starting Oct. 5

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Open Doors will reopen its emergency shelter on Monday, Oct. 5 ahead of its regular shelter months.

State

State leaders react to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
After President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, leaders in the commonwealth released statements showing their support and well wishes.

Local

Virginia State Police report fatal crash on US-340 in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
VDOT reports that a traffic crash on US-340 in Rockingham County near Berrytown Road can cause some motorists delays.

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro Fire Dept. names new deputy fire chief

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Waynesboro Deputy Fire Marshal George Fitzgerald has been promoted to deputy fire chief.

State

Panel rejects Northam bid to extend disconnection moratorium

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The State Corporation Commission rejected on Thursday a bid by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to extend a moratorium on utility service disconnections that was set to expire on Monday.

State

Meeting to be held on Lee statue replacement at U.S. Capitol

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginians will have an opportunity to voice their views on who the state should honor after a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is replaced at the U.S. Capitol.

State

Charges tossed for man who opposed court’s Confederate image

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia judge has overturned a capital murder charge in a case that drew attention when the Black defendant’s lawyers argued for the removal of a large portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the courtroom.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 966 on Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, October 2, Virginia has had 149,687 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Skeleton Fest Will Not Happen This Year

Updated: 8 hours ago