Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park eyes safety measures

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is addressing an issue that’s not new to Gypsy Hill Park, but even more noticeable since the coronavirus pandemic: pedestrian safety.

About 700 cars drive the 1.3-mile loop through the park every day, according to Staunton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle.

Tuttle says even more people are walking and biking the loop during the pandemic.

Now, there’s a plan to add markings painted on the pavement at pinch points in the park, as well as more signs telling people to walk facing traffic and bike with traffic. An educational campaign through social media platforms is also in the works.

“The ultimate goal is just to make the park safe. That’s it,” Tuttle said. “We’re not taking anything away, it’s just to make it safer and try to educate people to be alert when they’re in the park.”

Tuttle says park-goers will start to see some of these low-cost measures implemented over the coming months.

