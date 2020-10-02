Timeout with TJ: Episode 15 - Jake Phillips

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 15 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Staunton High School football head coach Jake Phillips. They discuss preparing for the 2021 spring season, his playing career at William & Mary, and his experience playing professional indoor football. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Phillips discusses his favorite moments/games as a quarterback at William & Mary and Bath County High School.

"Timeout with TJ" is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley.

