Virginia State Police report fatal crash on US-340 in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 2:13 p.m.) — According to Virginia State Police, the crash has resulted in one fatality.

State Police confirm there has been one fatality. Appears a vehicle is flipped upside down in a ditch on the side of the road working to gather more information. Parts of 340 are still closed. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/yEGOYqZ2kl — John Hood (@WHSV_John) October 2, 2020

(ORIGINAL STORY) — VDOT reports that a traffic crash on US-340 in Rockingham County near Berrytown Road can cause some motorists delays.

The crash is also close to Island Ford Road and Rt. 649.

According to VDOT the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. The southbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

