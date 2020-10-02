Virginia State Police report fatal crash on US-340 in Rockingham Co.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) (UPDATE 2:13 p.m.) — According to Virginia State Police, the crash has resulted in one fatality.
(ORIGINAL STORY) — VDOT reports that a traffic crash on US-340 in Rockingham County near Berrytown Road can cause some motorists delays.
The crash is also close to Island Ford Road and Rt. 649.
According to VDOT the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. The southbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.
Stay with WHSV for updates.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.