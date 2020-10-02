Waynesboro Fire Dept. names new deputy fire chief

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Waynesboro Deputy Fire Marshal George Fitzgerald has been promoted to deputy fire chief.

Waynesboro Fire Chief Andrew G. Holloway made the announcement on Friday via a press release, saying, “It is my privilege to announce that George Fitzgerald has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Fire Chief... Chief Fitzgerald’s integrity, grit, work ethic and selfless service are examples for all of us to follow and make him the best possible choice as the deputy fire chief.”

According to the release, Fitzgerald will also continue to serve as the city’s Deputy Fire Marshal, as well as assist the fire chief in the management and administration of all fire department services and activities.

Fitzgerald will be responsible for planning, organizing, directing and supervising all activities of the fire prevention program and will manage a professional standards program for the department.

Holloway says that Fitzgerald came to the Waynesboro Fire Department in 2016.

