What Halloween look like in Greater Augusta this year

What will Halloween look like during a pandemic?
What will Halloween look like during a pandemic?(Pxhere/MGN)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The CDC put out guidance for Halloween and deemed traditional trick-or-treating high risk. They’ve asked everyone to avoid going from door to door for candy.

Augusta County put out a press release stating all County Halloween events are canceled and that the Sheriff’s Office would increase patrols, as they do every year.

The Queen City plans to host a few safe and socially distant events the week of Halloween, including a pumpkin scavenger hunt, themed character strolls and an online costume contest.

“I think the idea that we can offer things that are happening throughout the month, throughout the week and seasons- when you have multiple times, multiple opportunities to do this, there is not that urgency and that stress of I have to do it today in this two-hour block or I’ve missed the thing,” said Greg Beam, the executive director of the SDDA.

Beam said the SDDA will be working with businesses to keep a running list of any holiday events or specials.

The City of Waynesboro is not planning any events, but Susan Roberts, superintendent of recreation said residents are welcome to take part in the pet walk, the Thursday before Halloween.

“Get out on the Greenway and walk anytime in that whole four-hour time slot and dress their pets up. Give them a chance to kind of celebrate and you know get a dressed up a bit with their animals but not like a full-blown trick or treat activity,” Roberts explained.

The CDC has a list of low-risk activities to celebrate Halloween, and that can be found by clicking here.

Public officials throughout the Greater Augusta region have made it clear that no matter what you do to celebrate, it is extremely important to follow CDC and VDH guidelines.

