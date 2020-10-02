Advertisement

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum preparing Build a Quarantine Museum program

A statue of President Woodrow Wilson wearing a mask.
A statue of President Woodrow Wilson wearing a mask.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is planning an exhibit to highlight people’s experience through out the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Build a Quarantine Museum” program is expected to be an ongoing video series that could be accessed virtually.

Robin Von Seldeneck, the library and museum’s president, said it is important to share stories of the everyday person.

“Not just what is happening to the political or politicians, but what is happening to the everyday men and women that are experiencing this,” Von Seldeneck explained.

The Quarantine Museum along with other new programming, will be funded by a $116,000 grant from the IMLS (Institute of Museum and Library Services). The grant will also help the Museum support other nonprofits in the area.

"Those nonprofit service providers are having to really step up and provide more. This is a way for us to get some of those educational resources out to our friends, whether it be to the YMCA or the Boys and Girls Club.

Von Seldeneck said the Quarantine Museum is expected to open in the spring and registration to share stories, will begin later this month.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing has steady participation throughout the Valley

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Laura Lee Wight, with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said there has been steady participation in these events and they will continue as long as there is a need.

News

Local performing arts students and faculty reflect on how COVID-19 has impacted the industry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Instead of looking at it as a time of settling back and waiting, I think it’s a really great opportunity to find new ways to perform,” Noah Hamade, a junior musical theatre major at James Madison University, said.

Local

What Halloween look like in Greater Augusta this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The CDC says trick or treating is high risk. How will you celebrate the spooky holiday?

Local

Hauntings with Hood: Miller Kite House Museum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
The Miller Kite House Museum in Elkton served as part of the headquarters for General Stonewall Jackson as he began to plan the Shenandoah Valley Campaign.

Latest News

News

Home preparations to make for the winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
October brings out scary things with Halloween but high electric bills are scary as well!

News

Smith Creek Watershed Partnership celebrates 10th anniversary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Today was the 10th anniversary of the start of a water conservation project that benefits everyone from the Valley all the way to the Chesapeake Bay.

News

JMU Students move back in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
JMU students are moving back on campus this weekend for in-person classes returning on October 5.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 15 - Jake Phillips

Updated: 2 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 15 - Jake Phillips

Local

Shenandoah County murder suspect case continued

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Murder suspect case continued to later this year for a mental evaluation.

News

Open Doors to reopen shelter starting Oct. 5

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Open Doors will reopen its emergency shelter on Monday, Oct. 5 ahead of its regular shelter months.