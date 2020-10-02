Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum preparing Build a Quarantine Museum program

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is planning an exhibit to highlight people’s experience through out the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Build a Quarantine Museum” program is expected to be an ongoing video series that could be accessed virtually.

Robin Von Seldeneck, the library and museum’s president, said it is important to share stories of the everyday person.

“Not just what is happening to the political or politicians, but what is happening to the everyday men and women that are experiencing this,” Von Seldeneck explained.

The Quarantine Museum along with other new programming, will be funded by a $116,000 grant from the IMLS (Institute of Museum and Library Services). The grant will also help the Museum support other nonprofits in the area.

"Those nonprofit service providers are having to really step up and provide more. This is a way for us to get some of those educational resources out to our friends, whether it be to the YMCA or the Boys and Girls Club.

Von Seldeneck said the Quarantine Museum is expected to open in the spring and registration to share stories, will begin later this month.

