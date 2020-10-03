Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Crisp fall weekend ahead

Today's forecast.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A cooler but very pleasant fall weekend ahead. Next chance of rain is late day Sunday. Stay tuned for timing adjustments.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. A cool but pleasant fall day. With almost no breeze and sunshine, the afternoon should feel really nice.

Cooling quickly again for the evening as temperatures drop into the 50s. Cold overnight. Clear other than a few clouds early Sunday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s for West Virginia, low 40s for the Valley. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia Allegheny mountains in lower valleys again.

SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Turning cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side but pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 60s but it will feel a bit cooler than Saturday due to the cloud cover. There will be some showers late in the day as a weak front crosses. At the earliest late afternoon, latest by about sunset. If you are heading out for the day plan for some showers after 2/3pm. (earlier for West Virginia locations). A few scattered showers overnight. Rainfall will be on the light side.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front will cross Sunday night, a few showers can't be ruled out after sunset.
MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy early and then turning sunny. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. pretty comfortable day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to around 70 in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s. Much warmer, a beautiful afternoon. The tail end of a weak front crosses late day Wednesday. Right now this looks to cross dry. Lows in the low 50s.

END OF NEXT WEEK: Slightly cooler but still pleasant with highs in the 60s for the end of the week. As we approach mid-month it looks like temperatures will be on the warmer side. This looks to start by the weekend of October 10th.

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Nice weather the next two days

Updated: 15 hours ago
(WHSV) - More sunshine arrives today along with warmer weather. We will keep the warm weather around until a cold front bring rain chances back in the forecast especially by Tuesday. Cool weather returns by Wednesday. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm throughout the day. A great day to get outside. Highs in the upper 70s. A nice evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Partly cloudy conditions stay around overnight. Lows right around 60 degrees.MONDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day with a stray shower or storm possible. Another beautiful day. Highs around 80. Evening temperatures in the 70s with mostly clear skies transitioning to partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. TUESDAY: A cold front will arrive by Tuesday. A mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. Still warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.WEDNESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day with a few showers possible at any point in the day. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny skies with a stray shower possible. Staying cooler with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. FRIDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and cool with highs in the low 60s. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
A warm and nice start to the work week but a cold front will pass through the area Tuesday, bringing rain and thunderstorms into the forecast and cooler temperatures. Another cold front arrives Thursday as temperatures will then drop again.

News

Here is a look at your overnight forecast

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT

Latest News

Weather

Fall foliage update: October 1

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Here's a look at where to check out the best fall color within the next week.

News

Cooler temperatures on the way

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
A quiet day with plenty of sunshine behind the cold front, rather breezy though. Another cold front will cross the area late in the day on Thursday, bringing with it cooler temperatures for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine though with high pressure in control. WEDNESDAY: Sunny, pleasantly warm and comfortable for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s but it will be breezy at times. A pleasant evening ahead with temperatures falling into the 50s, cooling off rather quickly. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the low 40s for our West Virginia locations. Clouds build in across the Allegheny mountains and there will be a few spotty showers west of Rt. 220. Clear for the Valley, lows in the mid to upper 40s. A little patchy fog is possible especially across the West Virginia mountains. THURSDAY: A cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and warm, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Clouds increase for the afternoon as a cold front crosses to the east. Mostly clear and cool for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. More cloud cover likely east of I-81. A few isolated showers overnight for locations east of 81 and closer to the Blue Ridge mountains. Elsewhere clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. FRIDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sunshine and feeling cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s for our West Virginia and mountain locations. For the Valley into the low to mid 60s. Cooling quickly for the evening with temperatures slipping into the 50s as skies start to clear out. Cold overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Any frost should be confined to our West Virginia mountain locations and across the Alleghenies. If the Valley were to see any frost it would be in low spots closer to Shenandoah mountain.SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. A cool but pleasant fall day. Lows in the upper 30s for West Virginia, low to mid 40s for the Valley. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia Allegheny mountains. SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Increasing clouds for the day and still on the cooler side. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy for the day with scattered showers. With some rain this will keep temperatures in the 50s for most of the day. Some Valley locations will hit 60 in the afternoon. A rather cool day with the cloud cover. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Weather

Fall foliage could be the best in years, according to Virginia Tech tree expert

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
This year's colors could be the best in years. Here's how weather and nature work together for the annual color transformation.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT

Forecast

Morning weather 9-30-2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT

News

Here is your overnight forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
There is a radar outage across our area from the National Weather Service in Sterling. This is an equipment failure and is not expected to be resolved until around October 16th. While we will have some radar coverage, there will be challenges with exact location and intensity of rain until the outage is resolved. TUESDAY: Foggy, cool with showers for the evening. Most of the rain will be light to steady with just a few heavy pockets. Areas of dense fog with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Rain ends from west to east between midnight and about 3am. Fog overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s across our West Virginia locations. Upper 40s to low 50s for the Valley. TOTAL RAINFALL: Rainfall Tuesday between 1-2″ of rain and locally higher amounts. Creeks will still be rising overnight and early Wednesday so there may be some localized high water for areas where creeks were high before the rain started. WEDNESDAY: Fog early, temperatures rising into the upper 50s for the morning with skies clearing pretty quickly. Sunshine for the day and a really pleasant and comfortable afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s but it will be breezy at times. Clear and chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.