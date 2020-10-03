First Alert Forecast: Crisp fall weekend ahead

(WHSV) - A cooler but very pleasant fall weekend ahead. Next chance of rain is late day Sunday. Stay tuned for timing adjustments.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine but cool for the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. A cool but pleasant fall day. With almost no breeze and sunshine, the afternoon should feel really nice.

Cooling quickly again for the evening as temperatures drop into the 50s. Cold overnight. Clear other than a few clouds early Sunday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 30s for West Virginia, low 40s for the Valley. Frost is most likely across our West Virginia Allegheny mountains in lower valleys again.

SUNDAY: A cold start for the morning as temperatures rise into the 40s. Turning cloudy for the day and still on the cooler side but pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 60s but it will feel a bit cooler than Saturday due to the cloud cover. There will be some showers late in the day as a weak front crosses. At the earliest late afternoon, latest by about sunset. If you are heading out for the day plan for some showers after 2/3pm. (earlier for West Virginia locations). A few scattered showers overnight. Rainfall will be on the light side.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front will cross Sunday night, a few showers can't be ruled out after sunset. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy early and then turning sunny. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. pretty comfortable day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the upper 60s to around 70 in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s. Much warmer, a beautiful afternoon. The tail end of a weak front crosses late day Wednesday. Right now this looks to cross dry. Lows in the low 50s.

END OF NEXT WEEK: Slightly cooler but still pleasant with highs in the 60s for the end of the week. As we approach mid-month it looks like temperatures will be on the warmer side. This looks to start by the weekend of October 10th.

