First Alert Forecast: Crisp October night ahead, slight chance for rain late Sunday

(WHSV) - October-like weather will pretty much be in play all week. A cold front will pass through Sunday night bringing the chance for a few showers late Sunday. Otherwise, staying quiet over the next 7 days.

SATURDAY: A cool evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Partly cloudy and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s. Partly cloudy for the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front arrives late Sunday bringing a few showers after 5 pm in our West Virginia counties and after 7 pm for the Valley. Any rain that falls will be very light and not everyone will see rain. Evening temperatures in the 50s with a few showers continuing overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A few showers will begin to move across the area. Not everyone will see rain and rain will be light if rain does fall in your area. (WHSV)

MONDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s and a spotty shower possible. Turning mostly sunny fairly early in the day with cooler weather continuing. Pleasant with highs in the mid 60s. A pretty comfortable day. Temperatures in the 50s for the evening with skies turning clear. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s. Mainly sunny and breezy with highs around 70 degrees for the day. Winds will be sustained from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Another day with plenty of sunshine and breezy weather. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Wind sustained out of the west southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts 25+ mph.

END OF NEXT WEEK: Another cold front passes through but does not deliver rain with it. Staying dry into next weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for highs Thursday and Friday and in the low 70s for next Saturday.

