“Real Men Wear Pink Pink Out Breast Cancer Motorcycle Run” held in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and community members came together for the “Real Men Wear Pink Pink out Breast cancer Motorcycle Run" at Blue Ridge Powersports in Harrisonburg.

Participants hopped on their bikes and rode throughout the valley to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and prevention.

According to the American Cancer Society,1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Jeff Cline is one of the candidates for “Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley” campaign.

“You know it makes us all feel good. It makes us feel good at the end of the day that we gave back, that we did something good for somebody else and that’s why we ride. That’s why we ride," Cline said.

Proceeds from the ride and the “Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley” campaign will go to the American Cancer Society to help fund breast cancer research and prevention.

You can follow these candidates throughout their fundraising journey at the Real Men Wear Pink of the Valley website.

