State police launch new website for public records requests

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police have launched a new website intended to make open records requests easier for the public.

The online portal launched Thursday, TV station WAVY reported. It will allow users to submit and track requests under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

“Public record, subpoena, and discovery requests have been steadily increasing in recent years,” Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent, said in a statement. “This new online records management system will not only be of great benefit to requesters but also streamlines the FOIA process within our statewide agency and helps the Department to more efficiently process and respond to requests.”

Settle said the agency’s Office of Legal Affairs has received, processed and responded to more than 3,180 FOIA requests in the first nine months of 2020.

The new site has a frequently asked questions page to help requesters understand their rights under the open records law.

