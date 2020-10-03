Valley registrars explain voter turnout after two weeks of early voting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Oct. 2 marks two weeks since no-excuse early voting kicked off in the commonwealth.

This is the first year that all registered Virginia voters can head to the polls before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Registrars across the Shenandoah Valley said these past two weeks have been busy, and thousands have cast their votes.

“16 percent of Staunton has voted already, either by mail or on the machine," Molly Goldsmith, the General Registrar in Staunton, said. "We have over 1,000 people that have returned their ballot by mail and 2,000 who have voted on the machine.”

Goldsmith said Staunton voters have been coming out. She said the first three days of early voting were busy, averaging 250 voters per day. Now, she’s seeing 100 to 200 voters per day.

“We’re having about 200 to 300 per day, early voters in-person," Lisa McDonald, the General Registrar in Shenandoah County, said. "We’re also processing voter registration applications. Just over 200 registration letters went out [Oct. 1].”

Around the Valley, registrars report seeing, on average, between 80 and 300 voters every day. Some said lunchtime is one of the busiest times.

As of Oct. 2, local registrars reported hundreds of thousands of registered voters:

Augusta County: 51,813 registered voters.

City of Harrisonburg: 25,784 registered voters.

Page County: 16,327 registered voters.

Rockingham County: 54,000+ registered voters.

Shenandoah County: 30,000+ registered voters.

City of Staunton: 17,300+ registered voters.

With early voting, absentee and vote by mail ballots all coming in, one registrar said some votes are taking longer to process than others.

“The ballots that come in by mail or are hand-delivered or placed in our dropbox, we’re working as quickly as we can to process them," Lisa Gooden, the General Registrar in Rockingham County, said. "We’ve asked for patience because we are getting behind.”

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Oct. 13.

For more information on voting in Virginia, click here.

