West Virginia takes down Baylor in overtime battle

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a back-and-forth battle that took two overtimes, West Virginia prevailed in a Big 12 test against Baylor.

Leddie Brown scored the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime. It was his second score of the day for the Mountaineers.

Jarret Doege threw for 211 yards and a touchdown in the win.

West Virginia is off next week, before hosting Kansas in Morgantown Oct. 17.

