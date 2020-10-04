Advertisement

Local baseball teams show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Virginia Mavericks are raising awareness in a colorful way
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Around the valley, community members are raising awareness for breast cancer.

The Virginia Mavericks, a traveling baseball organization based out of Augusta County, took to the field in Bridgewater’s Oakdale park like usual, but their jerseys were a little different.

The team was decked out in pink and had the names of loved ones, who have been affected by breast cancer, on the back of their jerseys for their tournament this past weekend.

“It’s not always about us in this world and sometimes we need to understand that more. It’s about everybody and for this weekend, they play for them. We’re proud of the boys, we’re all for it," head coach of the Mavericks, TJ Ryder, said.

Ryder said these loved ones are a big part of the players' lives and they wanted to represent them on the field.

The Mavericks ended their Sunday morning game with a win, in pink.

The 11u Impact Travel Ball team is also raising awareness with pink jerseys on the field. The team has players from Waynesboro, Augusta and Albemarle counties.

