The VBCF looks to turn awareness into action during Breast Cancer Awareness month

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation has resources for breast cancer patients in Virginia, and aims to support cancer fighters through their whole journey.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and according the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation, awareness is extremely important but its goal is to turn that awareness into action. So it has put together webinars to educate people about the disease, and this month the webinars will happen every Thursday.

“We’re going to be doing a series of four topics,” VBCF Executive Director, Katy Sawyer, said. “So, one on medical cannabis, one on nutrition and breast cancer, one around sexuality and breast cancer and then the final one is around treatment updates in metastatic breast cancer and patient resources.”

Sawyer says when it comes to breast cancer, for both men and women, it is important to know your body and be your own health advocate. Learn about your family history, and if breast cancer does not run in your family, don’t rule it out.

“85% of women diagnosed, do not have a family history of breast cancer,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer says the number one risk factor for breast cancer is being born a female, and you should never dismiss your annual mammograms. Between mammograms when performing self exams, make sure to look and feel all the way up to your collar bones and under your arms.

If you or a loved one is diagnosed with breast cancer, the VBCF suggests, when going to appointments, bring someone along with you to take notes. Sawyer says it is very common to become overwhelmed and only focus on the word “cancer” when you are diagnosed, so it is important to have a second set of ears at the appointments to help you process all of the information, and take notes.

The VBCF has resources for breast cancer patients in Virginia, and aims to support cancer fighters through their whole journey. For more information, visit the VBCF website https://www.vbcf.org/

