Virginia falls to top-ranked Clemson Saturday night

Courtesy WVIR (file)
Courtesy WVIR (file)(WVIR)
By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a rematch of last season’s ACC championship game, top-ranked Clemson topped Virginia 41-23 Saturday.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was too much for the Hoos, throwing for 329 yards and three touchdowns.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong also threw for three touchdowns, but turned the ball over twice.

The Hoos fall to 1-1 on the year.

Virginia will face N.C. State next Saturday at noon.

