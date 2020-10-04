Virginia Tech wins its second straight to start the year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Tech topped Duke 38-31 to win its second straight to open the season.

Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister scored three times, including two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, giving Virginia Tech a lead it would not relinquish.

Khalil Herbert rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the deal in the Hokies' victory.

Virginia Tech plays no. 12 North Carolina next Saturday at noon (on WHSV).

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.