Applications for Launch Harrisonburg, entrepreneur program, due Oct. 5

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A program helped local entrepreneurs launch their ideas earlier this year and now a new cohort with new ideas will launch virtually on Oct. 20.

LAUNCH HARRISONBURG – Powered by CO.STARTERS brought together 14 entrepreneurs in the winter, and now the City of Harrisonburg is looking for another 7 to 12 diverse people with diverse ideas for the program kicking off in a few weeks.

The deadline to apply is midnight on Oct. 5.

Peirce Macgill, the Assistant Director of Economic Development for the city, said the program will be facilitated by two local entrepreneurs: Nick Swartz the Associate Dean of Professional & Continuing Education at James Madison University, and Chris Ashley, the co-founder of Collegiate Customs.

Macgill said local business owners will also appear as guest speakers during the nine-week course.

The first week of LAUNCH HARRISONBURG begins on Oct. 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The classes will occur for three hours on each successive Tuesday evening for nine weeks total, excluding the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Over the nine weeks, Macgill said participants will develop and fine-tune their ideas, which can be quite an emotional journey for some.

“Come week four, the barriers are down. People are making themselves vulnerable. People get emotional, you know, this is maybe their lifelong dream or their baby," Macgill said. "They’re hearing things maybe they weren’t ready to hear or great things like, ‘Okay you’re ready to do this.’”

He said the goal of LAUNCH HARRISONBURG is to create and grow new businesses in the area and show other businesses that Harrisonburg is a great place to be.

The program fee is $100 for city residents and $175 for non-city residents. This includes all course materials. Payment plans are available.

Applicants will be notified Oct. 7 if they have been accepted into the program.

For more information or to apply for LAUNCH HARRISONBURG, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.