Astronomy Report: Week of 10/5-10/12

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the details in this week’s Astronomy Report.

The month started off with a full harvest moon, a gorgeous sight with a clear sky. This month is unique because we have a 2nd full moon at the end of the month.

The full harvest moon seen on October 1st. Photo from Warren Faught. (WHSV)

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

The International Space Station is visible several times this week. The times listed are longer than one minute, and rises above 30 degrees.

Date and Time Time Visible Degrees Above the Horizon Direction it Appears Mon Oct 5, 7:47 PM 5 minutes 45° above NW Tue Oct 6, 8:38 PM 2 minutes 30° above W Wed Oct 7, 7:51 PM 4 minutes 56° above WNW Sat Oct 10, 7:05 PM 3 minutes 30° above SW

Interesting Fact: We lost 22 minutes of daylight from 9/24 to 10/4.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Last Quarter Moon October 9, 8:40 PM New Moon October 16, 3:31 P.M. First Quarter Moon October 23, 9:23 A.M Full Hunter’s Moon October 31, 10:51 A.M.

The Hunter’s Moon is on October 31st. This is also known as a “Blue Moon” since it is the second full moon in a month. People believe the moon was called the “Hunters Moon” because it signaled the time to begin hunting in preparation for winter. The next full moon that will occur on Halloween will be in 2039. While a Blue Moon occurs roughly every 2-3 years, it’s rare for it to occur on Halloween. The last Blue Moon to occur on Halloween was in 2001.

Planet Viewing:

Morning:

Venus will be visible near the moon roughly one hour before sunrise, centered on October 12-15.

Evening/Night:

Watch for the moon to sweep by Jupiter and Saturn around dusk on October 21, 22 and 23. Look south to southwest. Jupiter is the brighter of the two.

