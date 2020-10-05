Augusta County Circuit court closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Officials say that the Augusta County Circuit Court and the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5 through Wednesday, Oct. 7. due to a possible COVID-19 exposure in the Augusta County Court House.

According to a press release from the Augusta County Circuit Court, all matters set on the Motions Day Docket on Monday, Oct. 5 are continued to the next motions day on Monday, Oct. 19.

Due to this, no more praecipes will be accepted for the Oct. 19 Motions Day. The next Motions Day will be Monday, Nov. 2, according to the release.

