Census deadline pushed back

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Census Bureau pushed the 2020 Census deadline from October 5 to October 31. The plan was to get an extension, but the bureau says they did not get one from Congress or the Trump Administration.

So far the response rate from Harrisonburg is 65 percent, and Rockingham County is showing a 70 percent response rate. Dr. Carah Whaley says she hopes the extension of the deadline will raise the response rate further.

“Please do complete the Census because it matters for our public schools," she says. "It matters for infrastructure, for healthcare, and a whole range of decision making.”

Whaley emphasizes the importance of JMU students filling out the census as they make up a large part of the demographic.

“So students are a special population," she says. "In terms of, you know being much more mobile and being harder to reach. And then that was even further impacted. I mean it’s always an issue for every Census, but I mean it was even more impacted this year, uh because of the pandemic.”

She says a campus-wide text message from May increased student responses by 10 percent.

