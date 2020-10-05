East Rock continues to produce strong football program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - East Rockingham High School is known for its terrific football program that competes for the region title almost every year.

This year’s senior class has played in two straight region 2-B championships, while the program has made three of the last four.

Eagles head coach Donnie Coleman had a simple answer for why the program has been so successful.

“Great players,” Coleman said. “We’ve been really blessed with some good young men and they’ve done what we’ve asked them to do. They’ve bought into the team concept I don’t have a blueprint. I’m not going to write a book or anything like that. We just come to work everyday. I have a saying ‘confidence is built through preparation.’”

The group credits the program’s leadership for the success.

“Our coaches are definitely the best around,” senior running back and defensive end Matthew Fries said. “I love all of our coaches. I wouldn’t trade them for the world. We preach mental toughness, the weight room, everything. The physics of football. We get to it.”

East Rock has made the playoffs nine straight years.

“We have a strong program,” senior center Zach Shifflett said. “We work hard, get in the weight room. We put our time and effort into it and it really shows off.”

The Eagles continue to prepare for the condensed spring season.

