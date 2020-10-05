First Alert Forecast: High pressure in control, warming up mid-week

(WHSV) - High pressure will be firmly in control through the middle of the week with comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine. A dry cold front will cross on Wednesday, high pressure builds back in through the end of the week. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in for the weekend.

MONDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable day. Clear and cool for the evening with temperatures in the 50s, falling into the low to mid 40s overnight. A chilly night.

High pressure will be in control leading to plenty of sunshine today. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the in the 50s. Sunny, warm and comfortable for the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. A nice day to get out and enjoy. Pleasant for the evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. Cool and crisp.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s. A front will cross the region, no rain expected though. Breezy and warm behind the front in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. A breezy and cool night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and cloud and mild for the day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. A pleasant day. Lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny for the day and refreshing, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching the tropics for what will likely become Delta. The remnants of this system may track through our area at some point late Saturday into Sunday morning. Timing will need to be adjusted, stay tuned to the latest forecast as rain may impact weekend plans.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.