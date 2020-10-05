Harrisonburg Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This week, from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, is Fire Prevention Week. Every year, the National Fire Protection Association gives the week a theme, and this year’s theme brings attention to the number one cause of home fires.

“The theme is ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,’ which is awesome especially here lately we’ve seen an increase in cooking fires," Erin Stehle, the Public Education Officer at the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said.

Stehle says to educate the community, HFD has set up socially distant safety displays for people to visit throughout the week.

From a fake kitchen showing cooking dangers, to pamphlets and kid’s fire helmets, to even a collection of real items that have been burned in home fires around Harrisonburg, the displays show all of the do’s and don’ts when it comes to fires, as well as the consequences.

“This week we’re just encouraging the community to be super vigilant about smoke alarms,” said Stehle. “Making sure you have them, making sure you and your family are talking about a fire escape plan and also practicing safety in the kitchen at all times.”

Stehle says a lot of times people get confused about chirping fire alarms, even after they switch the batteries, and she says it may be because the whole alarm needs to be replaced.

The safety displays will be up all week at Station One in Harrisonburg, open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you are interested in checking them out, Stehle says masks are required, and you should contact HFD at 540-432-7703 or through social media to schedule a time before you visit.

