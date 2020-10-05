Advertisement

Hokies continue hot start, ‘Hoos look to rebound

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Tech’s start to the 2020 season, on the field, is about as good as Hokies' fans could’ve hope for.

Virginia Tech is 2-0 overall and 2-0 in ACC play after defeating Duke on the road this past Saturday. The Hokies rushed for 324 yards in the win, marking the second straight week Tech broke the 300-yard mark on the ground. It also marked Virginia Tech’s second straight game, to start the season, where the program was without more than 20 players and two assistant coaches.

“I think it’s been a fantastic complement to these young people," said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. "To these young kids or young men. Their ability to handle adversity and kind of just plow through the uncertainty and the unknowns that we are all dealing with.”

The Hokies, who check in at No. 19 in the latest AP Poll, travel to No. 8 North Carolina for a 12 p.m. kickoff this coming Saturday. TV coverage will be on WHSV (ABC).

Meanwhile, in Charlottesville, UVA is in bounce back mode after the Cavaliers suffered a 41-23 loss at No. 1 Clemson this past Saturday.

“The ACC is a competitive league," said UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "There is tons of balance. Every week is difficult. The schedule is unrelenting.”

The ‘Hoos were without seven players and one coach in the loss to Clemson due to COVID-19 test results. It marked the program’s first issues with the virus since late July.

“We’ll try to mitigate it the best we can after I have now kind of seen what this looks a little closer than from just hearing about other programs,” said Mendenhall.

UVA returns to action Saturday at noon when the Cavaliers host NC State.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Updated Week 6 schedule for West Virginia high school football teams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
There are multiple schedule changes for Week 6 of the West Virginia High School football season for teams within the WHSV coverage area.

Sports

JMU baseball welcomes former big leaguer Omar Vizquel to practice

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The JMU baseball team welcomed former big leaguer Omar Vizquel to its practice Sunday afternoon.

Sports

East Rock continues to produce strong football program

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
East Rockingham High School is known for its terrific football program that competes for the region title almost every year.

Sports

Quin Houff secures a career-best finish Sunday at Talladega

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Weyers Cave native Quin Houff finished a career-best 13th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Latest News

Sports

West Virginia takes down Baylor in overtime battle

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
In a back-and-forth battle that took two overtimes, West Virginia prevailed in a Big 12 test against Baylor.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 5

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 5 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Beyond The Huddle - Trent Gruver (Wilson Memorial)

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:26 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Beyond The Huddle - Trent Gruver (Wilson Memorial)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Strasburg-Central OT thriller in 2012 playoffs

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Strasburg-Central OT thriller in 2012 playoffs

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Spring 2021 Preview - Buffalo Gap

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:17 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Spring 2021 Preview - Buffalo Gap