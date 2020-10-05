Advertisement

HPD officer injured during traffic stop

Suspect arrested in Bridgewater
An HPD officer was injured during a traffic stop early Monday morning.
By Bob Grebe
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

An officer with Harrisonburg Police is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Lt. Pete Ritchie, the officer was hurt while assisting a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a traffic stop. The incident took place Monday morning after 5 a.m. on Summit Street between E. Wolfe St. and E. Rock St.

“At some point during the investigation the driver got back into his car and fled," said Lt. Ritchie. "One of our officers was still in the car. The vehicle got away. Our officer was injured and was taken to RMH for treatment.”

A press release from HPD said the officer was dragged a short distance before falling to the pavement.

He is still being evaluated at this time.

According to Lt. Ritchie, the vehicle was recovered in the Bridgewater area. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson tells WHSV the suspect was arrested.

At this time the officer’s name and the name of the suspect have not been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out with the officer that was injured," said Lt. Ritchie.

HPD’s accident reconstruction team will be on the scene for several hours to determine and document what happened during the traffic stop. That section of Summit Street will be closed to traffic during that time.

Stay with WHSV for updates from the investigation.

