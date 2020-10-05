It’s Virginia Pumpkin Month: Here’s where to find locally-grown gourds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia pumpkin growers harvested 5,600 acres and $16.4 million worth of pumpkins in 2019, and now the industry will be celebrated during the entire month of October.

“We love celebrating our pumpkin farmers here in Virginia. They have found increasingly innovative ways to both grow and market their products, and consumers have responded enthusiastically,” said Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “In addition to fall décor, pumpkins are a highly nutritious, low-carb fruit.”

Gov. Ralph Northam proclaimed October as Virginia Pumpkin Month on Oct. 1 as a way to highlight the nearly 400 pumpkin growers in the commonwealth.

Virginia.gov has a website dedicated to finding locally grown products, including pumpkins. Just type “pumpkin” in the name/product field and a zip code into the “Where?” field.

Some of the pumpkin growers in the Richmond area include Ashland Berry Farm in Beaverdam, Ashwood Gardens and Nursery in Ashland and Adlyn Farm in Louisa.

“Consumers can expect to find a variety of pumpkins this fall in just about every size, shape and color. Virginia grown pumpkins are perfect for decorating, carving or eating,” said Virginia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh. "Plan a visit to a pick-your-own pumpkin farm for a memorable family-friendly, outdoor experience that adheres to physical distancing guidelines.

